In pictures: Large house with five bedrooms goes on the market for just £260,000 in Milton Keynes

The spacious terraced house in on Kingsfold in Bradville and is being marketed by Brown & Merry estate agents.

Downstairs it offers a kitchen, dining room, 16ft living room and a cloakroom, together with bedroom five.

Upstairs are four other bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property, which is advertised on Rightmove has gardens at the front and back and a car port.

Brown & Merry describe it as a “property that welcomes you from the get go”.Scroll through our photo gallery for a peak inside.

