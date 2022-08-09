In pictures: Large house with five bedrooms goes on the market for just £260,000 in Milton Keynes

The spacious terraced house in on Kingsfold in Bradville and is being marketed by Brown & Merry estate agents.
Downstairs it offers a kitchen, dining room, 16ft living room and a cloakroom, together with bedroom five.
Upstairs are four other bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The property, which is advertised on Rightmove has gardens at the front and back and a car port.
Brown & Merry describe it as a “property that welcomes you from the get go”.Scroll through our photo gallery for a peak inside.
