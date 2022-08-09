One of the five bedrooms

In pictures: Large house with five bedrooms goes on the market for just £260,000 in Milton Keynes

A bargain home for big families is this week up for sale for £260,000 on an MK estate.

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 1:04 pm

The spacious terraced house in on Kingsfold in Bradville and is being marketed by Brown & Merry estate agents.

Downstairs it offers a kitchen, dining room, 16ft living room and a cloakroom, together with bedroom five.

Upstairs are four other bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property, which is advertised on Rightmove has gardens at the front and back and a car port.

Brown & Merry describe it as a “property that welcomes you from the get go”.Scroll through our photo gallery for a peak inside.

1. Bargain five bedroom house

The house has a spacious back garden

2. Bargain five bedroom house

The living room

3. Bargain five bedroom house

Another view of the living room

4. Bargain five bedroom house

The kitchen is fully fitted

