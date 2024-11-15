The farmhouse, with extensive outbuildings, is less than a mile from the centre of Aspley Guise, and is on the market with Savills estate agents, but will set you back just over one million pounds.

It comprises Braystone House and Braystone Cottage and was formerly home to an agricultural contracting business.

The property has six rooms on the ground floor plus a conservatory, shower room and guest cloakroom.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, a family bathroom and a further cloakroom.

Directly behind the house there is a 46 feet double storey brick built stable block featuring a coach house, stable, tack room, ancillary storage and hay loft barn.

Beyond the barn there are a variety of further pole barns, sheds and shelters which extend the total built area of the property to in excess of 5,000 square feet.

The house is surrounded by formal gardens, with about three acres of the land currently designated as a county wildlife site, boasting features such as ponds, diverse hedgerow, trees and a bat hibernaculum.

Douglas Sleaper, a property agent with Savills said: "This house offers an amazing number of options for any incoming buyer."

The property has a guide price of £1,350,000, with its outbuildings suitable for use in a variety of business and leisure activities, while offering scope for significant extension and improvement, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions.

Take a look at the property and its grounds with our picture gallery here.

1 . Salford Road farmhouse An aerial view looking over the farmhouse on Salford Road, on sale now with a guide price of £1,350,000 Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Salford Road farmhouse The farmhouse on Salford Road, which is on the market now Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Salford Road farmhouse - dining room The dining room at the farmhouse on Salford Road in Aspley Guise Photo: Savills Photo Sales