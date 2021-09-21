IN PICTURES: Man gobbles more than 1kg of red hot chicken wings to win Milton Keynes War of the Wings

Ten hungry contestants ploughed through more than 10kg of spicy chicken wings in an epic eating contest.

War of the Wings took place at MK Buffet Village last Friday and the aim was to raise much-needed cash for Willen hospice.

The contestants put their stamina and their stomachs to the test to see who could eat the most chicken wings and be crowned Chicken King or Queen.

Between them, they munched through more than 80 chicken wings - over 10kg of chicken - in a grueling five round competition in a bid to take the title.

In the first four rounds of the competition, each contestant had to eat a plate of wings as quickly as they could, with the slowest eater being knocked out.

The chili heat was turned up in every round and the fastest eaters went through to a fifth round where they faced a massive plate of wings.

Two vegan eaters tucked into vegan bites, and one competitor even turned vegan half-way through!

Finally Lawrence Tyler from Fierce Gym in Milton Keynes was named victor and took the crown.

Ironically, Lawrence was not even supposed to take part in the contest. He was Fierce Gym's first reserve and only stepped in when his colleague had to drop out in the run-up to the event.

"Stepping in at the last minute, I wasn't able to do much preparation, other than have breakfast on the day! So I wasn't at all sure how I'd do," he said.

"It was tough; the wings kept on coming and the heat got hotter and hotter, and you just had to shovel them in! Everyone got fuller and fuller with every round, and I had to get up and do some stretches at one point!

"I was chuffed to win and it was a really fun challenge. Our main purpose was to raise money for an amazing charity and it was an honour to represent them and eat chicken! It was a win-win for me!" he said.

Ramesh Singh, General Manager of MK Buffet Village said: "This year, we decided to support Willen Hospice as our charity of the year. We have plans for music nights ahead and we have many collection tins around the restaurant.

"We created a War of the Wings and turned up the heat in every round. It was a knock-out, so as the heat got hotter, we lost competitors and milk and water were

needed!"

Second place on the day was Alex from Peel Juice Bar, Milton Keynes and third was Simon Piggott from WAC Agency in Newport Pagnell.

Other local businesses who took part in War of the Wings were Astrum Construction, FuseMetrix, Taylor Walsh, Aqua Parks and Radio Nugget Events.

For our gallery of photos, taken by Jane Russell, please see below.

1. Hungry and ready to start Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

2. The War of the Wings rules are announced Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

3. The only female competitor looked keen to start Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

4. The first round was not to bad - but the wings were only going to get hotter Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales