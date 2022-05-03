In pictures: Marathon mania hits Milton Keynes

Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday saw thousands of people turning out to compete or spectate.

Roads were closed for the multi-award-winning event, which started and finished at MK Stadium.

There was a full marathon, half marathon, a Rocket 5k fun run and a marathon relay. But one of the most popular – and colourful – races this year was the Superhero Fun Run, which was a chance for runners of all ages and abilities to dress up in their favourite superhero costumes.

The annual MK event event is consistently ranked in the top 10 UK marathons. It is an AIMS certified race and has BARR Gold accreditation for outstanding race management.

Runners can use it as a qualifying event for London and Boston marathons as well as an Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Championships qualifier.

It is also an England Masters qualifying race.

