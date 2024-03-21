In pictures: Milton Keynes College students and staff give hands-on help at special Community Day

Hundreds of MK College students and staff joined in a special ‘College in the Community Day’ to give hands-on help to local good cuases.

They volunteered their time to support charities and community groups across the city tackling issues including isolation, food poverty, bereavement, homelessness and community cohesion.

Sally Alexander, Group Principal and CEO of Milton Keynes College Group, said: “ From visiting many of the projects, it was clear to see that our students and staff were incredibly enthusiastic about supporting these vital organisations and the feedback from the groups themselves has been extremely positive.

“The College in the Community Day came about as we wanted to support our local Milton Keynes communities who we know are struggling with a range of issues, which have of course been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis. And we wanted our students to have the opportunity to use the skills they’re developing with us out in their local communities.”

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere of the day with a gallery of pictures.

