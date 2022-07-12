The MK SNAP learners has great fun

In pictures: Milton Keynes embraces Wimbledon to raise cash for disabled charity

Tennis on the Terrace proved an ace of a success in MK during the Wimbledon women’s semi final.

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:04 pm

MK SNAP, a charity for adults with learning disabilities, organised the event at its Walnut Tree base for tennis lovers to enjoy.

The women’s final was shown on a big screen and guests tucked into strawberries and afternoon tea.

All money raised will support the learners at MK SNAP.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit of the occasion.

1. MK SNAP Tennis on the Terrace scored an ace with the guests

Money raised from the event went to help MK SNAP learners

Photo: Jane Russell

The sun shone for the event

Photo: Jane Russell

The sun shone for the event

Photo: Jane Russell

MK Mayor Amanda Marlow enjoyed the event

Photo: Jane Russell

MK Mayor Amanda Marlow enjoyed the event

Photo: Jane Russell

The match was shown on a big screen

Photo: Jane Russell

The match was shown on a big screen

Photo: Jane Russell

