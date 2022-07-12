In pictures: Milton Keynes embraces Wimbledon to raise cash for disabled charity

MK SNAP, a charity for adults with learning disabilities, organised the event at its Walnut Tree base for tennis lovers to enjoy.

The women’s final was shown on a big screen and guests tucked into strawberries and afternoon tea.

All money raised will support the learners at MK SNAP.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit of the occasion.

