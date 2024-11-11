In pictures: Milton Keynes marks Remembrance Day with parades, poppies and wreath-laying

There was a special event at MK Rose memorial, while individual towns organised their owe parades and services.

Photographer Jane Russell was in Woburn Sands, where scouts, guides, cadets and other community groups marched through the streets to the war memorial.

Wreaths were laid by councillors, local groups and Thames Valley Police.

The lamp of peace, purchased to mark the D Day memorial earlier in the year, was also lit in Wavendon.

Take a look through our special picture gallery to see the event.

There were prayers at the war memorial in Woburn Sands

Solemn faces at the war memorial

Cadets lay their wreath