In pictures: Milton Keynes marks Remembrance Day with parades, poppies and wreath-laying

By Sally Murrer
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:41 GMT
Remembrance Day parades and the laying of wreaths took place all over the city yesterday (Sunday).

There was a special event at MK Rose memorial, while individual towns organised their owe parades and services.

Photographer Jane Russell was in Woburn Sands, where scouts, guides, cadets and other community groups marched through the streets to the war memorial.

Wreaths were laid by councillors, local groups and Thames Valley Police.

The lamp of peace, purchased to mark the D Day memorial earlier in the year, was also lit in Wavendon.

Take a look through our special picture gallery to see the event.

There were prayers at the war memorial in Woburn Sands

There were prayers at the war memorial in Woburn Sands Photo: Jane Russell

Solemn faces at the war memorial

Solemn faces at the war memorial Photo: Jane Russell

Cadets lay their wreath

Cadets lay their wreath Photo: Jane Russell

A band played throughout the parade

A band played throughout the parade Photo: Jane Russell

