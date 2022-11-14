In pictures: Milton Keynes pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday 2022

Several parades of Remembrance were held in Milton Keynes as the city stopped to remember fallen service men and women.

From Armistice Day on Friday and then Remembrance Sunday yesterday, residents were plenty of chances to pay their respects.

One of the most spectacular displays of tribute was held in Bletchley where a large scale parade moved through the town.

Starting at Bletchley Park, the home of the vital codebreakers who played an integral role in the Second World War, the parade then marched through to the War Memorial on Church Green Road.

A traditional wreath-laying ceremony was then held at 11am as Milton Keynes stopped to remember the sacrifices made by British military personnel throughout the UK’s history.

Military veterans led the procession while local dignitaries including the Mayor of Milton Keynes and the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire attended.

Members of the public were invited to witness proceedings and pay their own tribute to people lost in battle.

After the Royal British Legion-led parade finished, guests were given refreshments from St Mary’s Church, which included tea and cakes.

Volunteers were also on hand to provide people with information regarding the war graves on site.

Another silent walk of Remembrance was held that day in Elizabeth Square where Reverend Edson Dube guided a group towards Queensway War Memorial, after a wreath-laying ceremony.

Guests could enjoy refreshments at Bletchley Masonic Centre after the event which was streamed on the town council website.

A parade was also held in Newport Pagnell with British Royal Legion members marching towards the war memorial.

Reverend Nick Evans was a keynote speaker at the event where a wreath-laying ceremony was also held.

While the parade was ongoing the high street was shut down between 10am and 12pm to allow the servicemen and women to complete their trek.

New Bradwell also held a parade in its village square yesterday afternoon.

Stony Stratford, Olney, Woburn Sands, and Wolverton also all held similar services yesterday.

You can check out photos from the Bletchley parade by clicking through the below photo gallery, local photographer Jane Russell captured the event:

Undefined: readMore

1. Carrying wreaths Photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. Local services Photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. Salute Photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. Servicemen Photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales