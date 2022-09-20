In pictures: Milton Keynes says its own farewell to the Queen at special service

The service was led by the Rev Ernesto Lozada-Uzuriaga with the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson, Bishop of Buckingham.

Rev Lozada-Uzuriaga welcomed the guests and city dignitaries, saying: “In 1992 Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II opened and dedicated this place of worship, and thirty years later we meet on this day, in this same place, people from all corners of the earth, from all paths of life, of all abilities, young and old; people of many faiths and of none, to bid farewell to our late monarch.”

The sermon was read by the Bishop of Buckingham, while Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Amanda Marlow, gave a reading from the Pilgrim’s Progress/ by John Bunyan.

The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Debbie Brock, gave a reading of Psalm 23: The Lord is my Shepherd.

Representatives of all faiths contributed to the service and somebody from each faith came forward to light a candle at the altar.

The Last Post was played by John Macdomnic and the service concluded with The National Anthem.

