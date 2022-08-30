In pictures: Milton Keynes town stages Bury Field Civil War re-enactment
Following on from the success of the 2016 civil war re-enactment event, the Bury Field Commoners Association invited back the English Civil War Society for another showdown on the common.
Visitors to the two-day on Sunday and Monday event enjoyed a colourful spectacle featuring cannons, muskets, horses, along with Roundheads taking on the Cavaliers. There was also an opportunity to visit the living history encampment for a taste of what life was like for people from the period from food preparation to skilled crafts.
There were drill displays at noon and a battle re-enactment on both days with a living history village open for visitors to try on some armour, find out how a musket works, and see how ordinary people went about their lives in the midst of the chaos of war.
This is a free event, being jointly sponsored by the English Civil War Society and the Bury Field Commoners Association.
The event also featured numerous stands on site serving refreshments tasty snacks and ice-cream, with local high street businesses supporting the popular free event.
The Bury Field Commoners Association, which is responsible with Milton Keynes Council and Countryside Stewardship for preserving the common, benefited from £2,224 raised following the successful event in 2016.
It was planned to use funds for a scientific survey of the site which played a significant role in the Civil War with the living history show enacted by 550 members of the English Civil War Society.
Photos by Jane Russell.
