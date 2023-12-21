In pictures: Milton Keynes vigil held in support of Palestine amid Israel Gaza war

People gathered outside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone for peace rally

People gathered at a vigil outside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes last night in protest at the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza. (20/12)

The event was organised by MK Peace and Justice Network and follows a series of protests and marches in support of Palestine - calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel and mourning lives lost throughout the conflict. Marchers chanted “Stop Bombing Gaza” and “Free Palestine” as they handed out leaflets outlining the history of the region.

Thousands of people in Milton Keynes have attended local, regional and national rallies since Israel’s latest invasion of Gaza began following the attack and kidnapping of Israeli hostages by Hamas on October 7.

The peace vigil was one of several organised by MK Peace and Justice Network

MK Peace and Justice Network previously held a protest in November when hundreds of people gathered outside Milton Keynes’ council offices to demand councillors pass a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

The rally took place in response to the city’s two MPs voting against calls for a ceasefire despite a recent poll showing 76% of the public supported an immediate ceasefire.

And on December 1 more than 100 people attended a Free Palestine march held at The Point in Central Milton Keynes.

