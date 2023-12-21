In pictures: Milton Keynes vigil held in support of Palestine amid Israel Gaza war
and live on Freeview channel 276
People gathered at a vigil outside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes last night in protest at the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza. (20/12)
The event was organised by MK Peace and Justice Network and follows a series of protests and marches in support of Palestine - calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel and mourning lives lost throughout the conflict. Marchers chanted “Stop Bombing Gaza” and “Free Palestine” as they handed out leaflets outlining the history of the region.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thousands of people in Milton Keynes have attended local, regional and national rallies since Israel’s latest invasion of Gaza began following the attack and kidnapping of Israeli hostages by Hamas on October 7.
MK Peace and Justice Network previously held a protest in November when hundreds of people gathered outside Milton Keynes’ council offices to demand councillors pass a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.
The rally took place in response to the city’s two MPs voting against calls for a ceasefire despite a recent poll showing 76% of the public supported an immediate ceasefire.
And on December 1 more than 100 people attended a Free Palestine march held at The Point in Central Milton Keynes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kevin Vickers, of Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network, said: “We’ve seen virtually total silence from Milton Keynes’ MPs and councillors on the question of Palestine so it’s up to ordinary people to build the movement for peace. That means organising in our communities, schools, and workplaces to push for peace.”