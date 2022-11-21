In pictures: Milton Keynes Wedding Show was the place to be for those planning the big day

The show offered huge range of exhibitors – all under one roof

It may be winter with Christmas around the corner but anyone thinking of tying the knot needs to plan ahead – and the Milton Keynes Wedding Show was the place to be.

The event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, at Stadium MK, attracted scores of visitors yesterday with ideas and advice for planning the perfect wedding day.

The Wedding Show, which is celebrating its 14th successful year, featured around 80 exhibitors who took over the hotel’s ballroom – all reputable local businesses with displays on the all important wedding dress, the latest fashion trends for wedding guests, wedding flowers, reception venues, wedding food, wedding cakes and much more.

There were also an impressive range of wedding cars outside the entrance too – to ensure you get to your wedding venue in style and on time.

The wedding show again proved hugely successful in eliminating the stress of wedding planning by offering all the help and advice you need under one roof.

A spokesman for organisers, Central Exhibitions, said: “A huge thank you to all our amazing wedding suppliers. That was another brilliant show, and obviously we couldn't have done it without you.

“And of course, thank you to all you lovely bride and grooms to-be, it's so lovely to see everyone getting so excited about their big day and having the opportunity to discuss it all with each of our amazing suppliers.

“We are already looking forward to out next wedding show in February 2023.”

For further information call 01908 305123 or email [email protected]

1. MPMKnews-21-11-2022-MK Wedding Show-centupload The Milton Keynes Wedding Show featured 80 exhibitors with everything you need for planning the big day Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. The Milton Keynes Wedding Show offered everything brides and grooms-to-be need for planning their big day Around 80 exhibitors offered help and advice on everything from wedding attire, wedding cakes, cars, flowers and much more Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. MPMKnew-21-11-2022-MK Wedding Show-centupload The Milton Keynes Wedding Show offered everything brides and grooms-to-be need for planning their big day Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. MPMKnews-21-11-2022-MK Wedding Show-centupload The Milton Keynes Wedding Show featured 80 exhibitors with everything you need for planning the big day Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales