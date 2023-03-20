In Pictures: Milton Keynes youngsters enjoy chance to see frogs up close in their natural habitat

Many families attended the free Parks Trust outdoors event

Dozens of Milton Keynes families enjoyed a free nature themed event in the woodlands this weekend.

The Parks Trust set up ‘Frog Day’ with a series of activities linked to the green amphibians.

At Howe Park Wood children got the chance to fish for wildlife, spot frogs in ponds and rivers, leap like the green creatures and complete other craft exercises.

These included drawing sessions where children could sketch their own versions of the green-water based amphibians. Children also designed masks, and created their own mini frogs.

Talks were also given explaining more about frogs and how families can assist frogs at home.

No bookings were required for yesterday’s (19 March) four-hour extravaganza.

Today (20 March), is World Frog Day, which was set up in 2009 to raise awareness of the increasing dangers the species face across the world.

All amphibians, including frogs, are important components of the global ecosystem, as indicators of environmental health and contributors to human health. More than one third of them are currently threatened with extinction.

Figures from the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species indicates that at least 2,000 species of frogs are threatened with extinction. This makes up roughly 28 per cent of the entire species as there is estimated to be 7,400 species of frogs worldwide, according to AmphibiaWeb. Researchers believe the true percentage will be much higher as many species have not been processed into a threat category.

Experts state frogs are in danger for a host of reasons and habitat destruction has become a real issue for the creatures. Other factors are: water pollution, climate change, agriculture, and urban development.

Disease is also becoming an increasing problem, especially chytridiomycosis, which is caused by the chytrid fungus.

Conservation groups are looking to spread the word and establish greater habitat awareness which will protect frogs going forward.

An important aspect of helping to implement amphibian conservation programs is to develop and lead amphibian husbandry training workshops, to build capacity of individuals and institutions in countries which have the highest numbers of threatened amphibians.

A network of environmental groups have formed the Amphibian Ark to deliver these projects worldwide.

