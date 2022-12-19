In pictures: MK Dons spread Christmas cheer at Milton Keynes hospital children's ward

First team players visited the Milton Mouse Children’s Unit

MK Dons first team players visited the Milton Keynes Hospital children’s unit to spread Christmas cheer last week.

David Martin, Dan Kemp, Franco Ravizzoli, Ethan Robson and Jack Tucker went to the Milton Mouse Children’s Unit armed with Christmas gifts.

Children got to meet some members of the Dons squad and were also rewarded with board games and other special gifts.

A Nintendo Switch was donated to the ward on behalf of the football club.

All the presents given to children and their families were paid for by the MK Dons first team.

A Dons spokesman said: “The Club would like to thank Milton Keynes University Hospital for allowing the Club to come down and spend part of the afternoon with the children, their parents and the nurses.”

You can relive the joy and happiness the footballers brought to the two hospital wards by clicking through the below photo gallery which was produced by local photographer Jane Russell:

