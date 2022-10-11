In pictures: Model railway exhibition attracts crowds to Milton Keynes
One model track was a giant 64ft long
A model railway exhibition went full steam ahead at MK Stadium over the weekend.
More than 30 stunning model railway layouts were on display in the Marshall Arena, including a gigantic 64ft-long model railway layout made by record producer and lifelong rail enthusiast Pete Waterman OBE.
Pete was at the exhibition to show his masterpiece, which is called Making Tracks II and depicts the West Coast Main Line between Kilsby Tunnel and Hillmorton Junction.
With more than 50 trade and demonstration stands, the annual MK exhibition is a highlight in the model railway show calendar.
Photographer Jane Russell was there to produce a gallery of pictures.