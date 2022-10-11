News you can trust since 1981
One of the 30 hand-picked layouts at the exhibition

In pictures: Model railway exhibition attracts crowds to Milton Keynes

One model track was a giant 64ft long

By Sally Murrer
4 minutes ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 5:28pm

A model railway exhibition went full steam ahead at MK Stadium over the weekend.

More than 30 stunning model railway layouts were on display in the Marshall Arena, including a gigantic 64ft-long model railway layout made by record producer and lifelong rail enthusiast Pete Waterman OBE.

Pete was at the exhibition to show his masterpiece, which is called Making Tracks II and depicts the West Coast Main Line between Kilsby Tunnel and Hillmorton Junction.

With more than 50 trade and demonstration stands, the annual MK exhibition is a highlight in the model railway show calendar.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to produce a gallery of pictures.

1. Crowds flocked to the model railway exhibition in MK

This little lad was entranced by the model trains

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Crowds flocked to the model railway exhibition in MK

Enthusiasts packed into the Marshall Arena

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Crowds flocked to the model railway exhibition in MK

There were plenty of trade stands and stalls for people to browse

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Crowds flocked to the model railway exhibition in MK

A model maker at work

Photo: Jane Russell

Jane Russell
