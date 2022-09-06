News you can trust since 1981
There are classes for all ages - from toddlers to teens

In pictures: New children's gym opens to teach cheerleading, gymnastics and dance in Milton Keynes

An international cheerleading choreographer has gathered a team of world-class experts to open a special gym for children in MK.

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:45 am

First Class Athletics, based in Blundells Rd on Bradvill provides top quality training and coaching in cheerleading, gymnastics and dance for youngsters of all ages and abilities.

It offer competitive coaching as well as fun classes with age groups ranging from toddlers to teenagers.

The line-up of coaches is led by Paige Hottor, who is well known in the cheerleading industry and has over 15 years of experience,

She explains: “We are championing the world of cheerleading in Milton Keynes and offering our world-class expertise. Though we offer coaching at a competitive level, it is also about having fun and building new life skills for the future.”

The facility also offers birthday parties for children, with activities including everything from Tik Tok and tumbling to Ninja and Pom Dance.

Membership costs between £17.50 and £48 per month.

Photographer Jane Russell visited their open day on Saturday to see the children and coaches in action.

Paige said: “Opening the doors to the public has been such an exciting experience. In such a short space of time we were able to see children learning new skills, making friends and having fun, which is a testament to the great coaching we are offering here at First Class Athletics.

"The First Class Athletics team and I are eager to begin our first season of training and look forward to welcoming new members.”

These youngsters thoroughly enjoyed their session

On top of the world

Limbering up

Never too young to learn

