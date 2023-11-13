News you can trust since 1981
People gather round the war memorial in Bletchley to pay their respectsPeople gather round the war memorial in Bletchley to pay their respects
In pictures: People from all over Milton Keynes pay their respects on Remembrance Day

Groups paraded and crowds gathered around the city’s war memorials
By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT

Soldiers, cadets, veterans and community groups came together in Milton Keynes for Remembrance Day yesterday (Sunday) to honour those who lost their lives in wars.

Parades and services were held in Bletchley, Newport Pagnell, New Bradwell, Olney and Stony Stratford and a two minute silence took place at 11am.

Saturday saw a special Remembrance Day ceremony at The Rose in Campbell Park, where people gathered around the Armistice Day pillar to remember the men and women from Milton Keynes who have died in wars.

And one estate, Coffee Hall, even organised its own annual Children's Parade on Friday to mark the occasion.

Remembrance Day parades take place on the Sunday nearest to November 11, as this is the day that the Armistice, an agreement to end fighting during the Great War, was signed in 1918. It came into force at 11am.

Photographer Jane Russell was the parade and ceremony in Bletchley to take our gallery of photogrpahs.

Soldiers marched through the town

1. Remembrance Day in Milton Keynes

Soldiers marched through the town Photo: Jane Russell

The Last Post

2. Remembrance Day in Milton Keynes

The Last Post Photo: Jane Russell

Cadets joined the parade

3. Remembrance Day in Milton Keynes

Cadets joined the parade Photo: Jane Russell

Serious young faces on Remembrance Day in Milton Keynes

4. Remembrance Day in Milton Keynes

Serious young faces on Remembrance Day in Milton Keynes Photo: Jane Russell

