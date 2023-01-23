In pictures: Popular Vegan Market makes welcome return to Milton Keynes town

Event is becoming popular event in town’s calendar

An eagerly anticipated vegan market came to town on Saturday attracting a steady stream of visitors despite the frosty temperature.

The Vegan Market Co made a welcome return to Bletchley’s Queensway, offering a wide range of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

All the goods and foods were created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Market company founder, Lewis Beresford, said: “We were so excited to be back in Bletchley. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

He added "We also work with many local businesses and give these fantastic producers the platform they deserve.

The company, he added, aims to make veganism “accessible and inclusive” and plants a tree for every business that takes part.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere.

The Vegan Market attracted a steady stream of visitors

There was a chance to sample some delicious vegan treats

Bletchley's Vegan Market attracted a steady stream of visitors

Visitors were able to get a flavour of vegan delicacies on offer