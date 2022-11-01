In pictures: Protestors gather in Milton Keynes to call for a general election

A political rally was held in Central Milton Keynes on Saturday to call for a general election.

People gathered in the square outside M&S in support of striking workers, while calling for an end to austerity.

The event was organised by MK People's Assembly, a non-party political coalition made up of local trades unions and campaign groups.

Speakers included People's Assembly national secretary and ex-MP Laura Pidcock, Delia Mattis, from Black Lives Matter, and local trades union officers.

The rally is linked to the Britain is Broken march heading to London on Saturday November 5.

MK People's Assembly spokesman Kevin Vickers, said: "The government's repeated approach of reducing taxes for the super rich and corporations has failed. They want ordinary people to pay for it with cuts to services, wages and benefits in a new round of austerity.

"On top of that we have yet another Prime Minister who has been coronated by the Conservative Party, not elected by the public. If we are a democracy then we cannot continue to accept this.

"There must now be a general election to let the people decide the direction the country takes next."

