In pictures: Rain doesn’t affect play as crowds turn out to support Newport Pagnell Carnival

The carnival run and parade went head as scheduled with hundreds of people turning out to enjoy the fun-filled family event.

Crowds of supporters gathered to wave off the famous parade as it left Blakelands, led by Carni Croc at midday, which made its way through the town, past a cheering crowd and down on to Riverside Meadow.

Young and old turned out to join the carnival capers over the two days which included a fun run on Saturday morning, followed by the colourful parade of floats, celebrating this year's theme Heroes & Villains.

These made their way to Riverside Meadow, where there was a busy programme of entertainment, as well as stalls, sideshows and a fun fair throughout the afternoon.

Organisers of Newport Pagnell Carnival once again thanked the public for doing the town proud, and to help ensure the event, which has been going 62 years, was a success.

A spokesperson said: “Every year thousands of people line the streets to cheer, support and donate pennies to all the parade entrants. What’s more, they do it whatever the weather and this year was no different.

“The entrants always invest a lot of time and effort into putting on a great show, raising money and awareness for local charities, groups and businesses. “Every year we encourage people to donate generously, cheer loudly and capture the fun in photos in true Carnival style.

“It is a great way to promote, fundraise and compete for one of our trophies.”

Founded in 1961, the Newport Pagnell Carnival is the oldest running event of its kind in Milton Keynes.

One of the colourful floats that joined the Heroes & Villains themed carnival parade

This man's best friend found the carnival fun all a bit exhausting

The parade theme Heroes & Villains inspired some great costumes including this little lad's Captain America outfit

In the pink and in carnival mood for this happy supporter who joined one of the parade floats