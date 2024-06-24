In pictures: Relive the magic of the first ever Midsummer Festival in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of families attended the free festival to welcome the return of summer with dancing, singing, creative workshops and an array of solstice inspired food and drinks.
Among the highlights was a fire-leaping performance, inspired by a folk tradition intended to bring good luck while a performance from Thingumajig Theatre saw mystical creatures roam the aptly named Midsummer Boulevard.
A parade to Campbell Park closed the event where festival-goers gathered at the city’s iconic Light Pyramid to celebrate the setting sun.
Scroll below to see the inaugural event in pictures.
1 / 6