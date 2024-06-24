In pictures: Relive the magic of the first ever Midsummer Festival in Milton Keynes

Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:15 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 16:02 BST
Scenes of magic, maypoles and mayhem erupted from the heart of Milton Keynes during the city’s first ever Summer Solstice festival on Sunday.

Hundreds of families attended the free festival to welcome the return of summer with dancing, singing, creative workshops and an array of solstice inspired food and drinks.

Among the highlights was a fire-leaping performance, inspired by a folk tradition intended to bring good luck while a performance from Thingumajig Theatre saw mystical creatures roam the aptly named Midsummer Boulevard.

A parade to Campbell Park closed the event where festival-goers gathered at the city’s iconic Light Pyramid to celebrate the setting sun.

Scroll below to see the inaugural event in pictures.

Midsummer Mischief were on the lookout for shiny treasures.

1. Midsummer Festival

Photo: Jane Russell

The Midsummer Music Tent was full of all the folky summer sounds with a newly commissioned song written especially for the Festival.

2. Midsummer Festival

Photo: Jane Russell

Children getting into the summer spirit.

3. Midsummer Festival

Photo: Jane Russell

Families make sure they're summer ready as Sunday marked the beginning of a heatwave.

4. Midsummer Festival

Photo: Jane Russell

