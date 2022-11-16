News you can trust since 1981
The Lights Festival at Gulliver's Land opened at the weekend but can seen until February 26

In pictures: Second spectacular light and lantern festival lights up Milton Keynes

Thousands of people attend opening of event which runs until February

By Olga Norford
5 minutes ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 1:08pm

Thousands of people attended a spectacular light and lantern festival which opened at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes at the weekend.

It featured two vivid dreamworlds with gigantic lanterns inspired by animals, mega monuments and wonders of the natural world.

The amazing one-mile display of light installations featured more than 50,000 LED lights which lit up the sky. The event, the second to be held in the city, also offered an eclectic mix of music and entertainment with a wide selection of street food and seasonal beverages available.

More than 100 people are involved in the festival production process undertaken by Zigong Lantern Group, which takes three months to complete as each lantern is carefully handcrafted by skilled artisans.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights Festival manager, said: “We were thrilled to present the opening night of Land of Lights on Saturday, November 12.

“We were blown away by the reaction with so many people buying tickets both from the local area but also far and wide, giving the city’s economy a really welcome boost.

“Land of Lights will be bursting with colour, energy and culture. It’s a brilliant opportunity to brighten up your winter and will provide a dazzling experience suitable for all ages.”

More than 6,500 early-bird tickets were sold for the event on the first day of sale with thousands more snapped up as tickets became available.

The Land of Lights festival will run until February 26, 2023.

Tickets start at £19 and are available here

Photographs by Jane Russell

Visitors to the Land of Lights Festival at Gulliver's Land were treated to a magical display

Photo: Jane Russell

Visitors to the Land of Lights Festival at Gulliver's Land were treated to a magical display

Photo: Jane Russell

The magical Land of Lights Festival featured numerous attractions set to music with street food refreshents available

Photo: Jane Russell

The Festival featured vivid dreamworlds with gigantic lanterns inspired by animals, mega monuments and wonders of the natural world

Photo: Jane Russell

