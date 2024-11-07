In pictures: See the most expensive new flat in Milton Keynes, on the market for well over half a million pounds

The three-bed flat is in the newly-unveiled 'Grand Court', off Overgate and on the banks of the Grand Union Canal.
Described by agents Crest Nicholson as luxurious and exceptional, it is just a 10 minute walk away from CMK.
The apartment is one in a block, and boasts a 20ft long open-plan kitchen, living and dining area that extends wrap- around balcony offering views over the canal.
The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom, while there is a second double bedroom and a “cosy” single bedroom measuring 10'5" x 7'8".
There is also a separate family bathroom.
Allocated parking space is included in the price, say Crest Nicholson.