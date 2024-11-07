The apartment block overlooks the canal at Campbell Wharfplaceholder image
In pictures: See the most expensive new flat in Milton Keynes, on the market for well over half a million pounds

By Sally Murrer
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:48 BST
A brand new apartment on the Campbell Wharf development has gone on the market with a price tag of £580,000.

The three-bed flat is in the newly-unveiled 'Grand Court', off Overgate and on the banks of the Grand Union Canal.

Described by agents Crest Nicholson as luxurious and exceptional, it is just a 10 minute walk away from CMK.

The apartment is one in a block, and boasts a 20ft long open-plan kitchen, living and dining area that extends wrap- around balcony offering views over the canal.

The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom, while there is a second double bedroom and a “cosy” single bedroom measuring 10'5" x 7'8".

There is also a separate family bathroom.

Allocated parking space is included in the price, say Crest Nicholson.

There's an open plan kitchen, dining and living area

The living area, complete with wrap-around blacony

This is the master bedroom

There's a family bathroom as well as an ensuite

