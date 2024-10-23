Taking the stage was a celebration of female talentTaking the stage was a celebration of female talent
Taking the stage was a celebration of female talent

In pictures: See women take over the stage at Milton Keynes Gallery

By Sally Murrer
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 13:39 BST
A celebration of female playwrights proved a resounding success at MK gallery last week.

Supported by the Arts Council, it was the third festival curated by The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company.

It’s aim was to empower women by putting them centre stage and shining a spotlight on female talent, their creative contributions to the industry and their achievements.

Audiences throughout the four day event enjoyed an exciting line-up of new plays, discussions and talks from women including Ita O'Brien, Jenny Sealey, Lynda Rooke, Winsome Pinnock and Polly Kemp. The festival opened with a keynote speech by award-winning playwright Winsome Pinnock.

City freelance photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit on the event on camera.

The event was held at MK Gallery

1. Women take the stage at MK festival

The event was held at MK Gallery Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
There was an impressive line-up of speakers

2. Women take the stage at MK festival

There was an impressive line-up of speakers Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
An all-female cast takes the stage

3. Women take the stage at MK festival

An all-female cast takes the stage Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Audience participation

4. Women take the stage at MK festival

Audience participation Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Arts CouncilJane Russell
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice