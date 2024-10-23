Supported by the Arts Council, it was the third festival curated by The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company.

It’s aim was to empower women by putting them centre stage and shining a spotlight on female talent, their creative contributions to the industry and their achievements.

Audiences throughout the four day event enjoyed an exciting line-up of new plays, discussions and talks from women including Ita O'Brien, Jenny Sealey, Lynda Rooke, Winsome Pinnock and Polly Kemp. The festival opened with a keynote speech by award-winning playwright Winsome Pinnock.

City freelance photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit on the event on camera.

1 . Women take the stage at MK festival The event was held at MK Gallery Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Women take the stage at MK festival There was an impressive line-up of speakers Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Women take the stage at MK festival An all-female cast takes the stage Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales