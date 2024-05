The house is in Aspley Woods View at Bow Brickhill and is part of an exclusive gated community with access to a private lake, countryside views and woodland walks.

There are five bathrooms – one per bedroom – a high specification bespoke kitchen, a ceiling-mounted Sonos speaker system and Lutron lighting controls.

Powered by an air-source heat pump, the property boasts an A++ ErT energy rating for environmentally conscious heating.

It is being marketed by OnPlan and advertised on Rightmove for a price of £1,175,000.

Take a look through the gallery of photos to see inside.

The house sits in a gated community with countryside views

The kitchen is modern and high spec

The kitchen has a spacious dining/breakfast area