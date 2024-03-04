News you can trust since 1981
In pictures: Tattoo Fest in Milton Keynes shows off the best, weirdest and wackiest body art in the UK

Hundreds of people flocked to the festival
By Sally Murrer
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:13 GMT

The UK Tattoo Fest came back to Milton Keynes for its third year this weekend, showing of the best and wackiest designs in the UK.

More than 300 award-winning tattoo artists set up stalls at Marshall Arena to demonstrate their skills to eager members of the public.

There was entertainment running throughout the two days, including burlesque, beatboxing, fire acts, breakdancing and street food.

Merchandise was on sale and there were also awards for the best tattoos.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit of the event in a special gallery of photos.

Taking tattoos to the extreme at Tattoo Fest

1. Tattoo Fest in Milton Keynes

Taking tattoos to the extreme at Tattoo Fest Photo: Jane Russell

Happy to be tattooing

2. Tattoo Fest in Milton Keynes

Happy to be tattooing Photo: Jane Russell

Every inch of space has been used on these legs

3. Tattoo Fest in Milton Keynes

Every inch of space has been used on these legs Photo: Jane Russell

Adding a splash of colour to a tattoo

4. Tattoo Fest in Milton Keynes

Adding a splash of colour to a tattoo Photo: Jane Russell

