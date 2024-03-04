In pictures: Tattoo Fest in Milton Keynes shows off the best, weirdest and wackiest body art in the UK

The UK Tattoo Fest came back to Milton Keynes for its third year this weekend, showing of the best and wackiest designs in the UK.

More than 300 award-winning tattoo artists set up stalls at Marshall Arena to demonstrate their skills to eager members of the public.

There was entertainment running throughout the two days, including burlesque, beatboxing, fire acts, breakdancing and street food.

Merchandise was on sale and there were also awards for the best tattoos.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit of the event in a special gallery of photos.

