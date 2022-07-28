In pictures: The most expensive brand new four bedroom home in Milton Keynes

The £775,000 property is a three storey townhouse at the new Campbell Wharf development in Overgate near CMK.

It was put on the market this week by developers Crest Nicholson and is considerably pricier than many other similarly-sized new homes on city estates.

But the clue is in the name – The Kingfisher.

The property is next to the canal and has huge windows with stunning views. It also has a roof terrace perfect for enjoying the outdoors.

There is a 25 ft kitchen, dining and family room across the ground floor, plus an adjoining utlilty room. On the first floor there’s a more formal living room on the first floor, which has double doors leading to the roof terrace.

Two of the four bedrooms are ensuite and there is a study for people who work from home.. Furthermore, home working can be kept Though the house is freehold, there is a service charge of £275 a year.

