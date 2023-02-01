In pictures: The teachers' strike that has caused disruption in schools all over Milton Keynes today

The majority of parents are supporting the teachers’ action, survey shows

Striking teachers marched through the city centre this morning amid a show of solidarity from many passers-by.

Dozens of schools all over MK are only partially open today as non-striking staff struggle to cope.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted in overwhelming numbers to take strike action for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise. Today is the first of seven scheduled strike days.

Teachers gathered at a rally at CMK this morning, complete with placards, to march through the centre and alongside MK City Council Offices, where the education department is housed. You can watch a video of them here.

Nationally, around 23,000 schools have been affected by the walk-out.

Further disruption has been caused by civil servants, train and bus drivers and university lecturers also strike today, in what has been dubbed the biggest day of industrial action in a decade.

New polling from education charity Parentkind shows the majority of parents are supporting teachers in their industrial action.

Their survey showed 54% of respondents support strike action, whilst only 36% oppose it. Some 63% agree that teachers should receive a pay settlement in line with current inflation figures - currently around 9%.

Parentkind says their data has consistently shown that parents want a properly funded education system that meets the needs of the nation’s children.

The charity’s CEO Jason Elsom said: "With strike action taking place today across England and Wales, parents will be managing with a varied picture of partial or total school closures.

"What our polling has shown however, is that despite the inconvenience caused by industrial action, the majority of parents clearly support the action being taken by teachers.”

Another rally to support the strikers is being held at 5.30pm outside the Conservative Club in Bletchley. This has been organised by the MK People’s Assembly.

