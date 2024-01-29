In pictures: The treasure trove interior of ancient shop in Milton Keynes

One of the oldest shops is Milton Keynes will celebrate its centenary in three years’ time – but it remains a hidden gem to many people.

Al’s Hobbies sits quietly on Stratford Road on Wolverton and it’s appearance has barely changed over the years.

But inside it’s real treasure trove for remote control fanatics and model builders, jam-packed with every conceivable make and spare part.

The shop, which is a family business, sells remote control cars, trucks, boats, planes and helicopters as well as specialist radio control sets, model building materials and also pre-owned bargains.

It sells online to the whole of Europe, but people are always welcome to pop in and talk to its resident experts and repair specialists, who can fix any model problems.

The store appeared this week on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page and brought back a flood of memories for shoppers, some of whom had even forgotten it was still there.

One reader posted: “Fab shop, went there once, like stepping back in time,” whole another wrote: “Can buy mostly anything in there, Great place and great service.”

The place has 5-star reviews on Trustpilot. One states: “A gem in the modelling world, nothing is ever too much trouble for the team at Al's whether you spend a fiver or five hundred. Incredible customer service is the name of the game for them. Many thanks and long may it continue.”

Another said: “A fantastic experience buying for Al’s. People who are incredibly friendly, hugely knowledgable and really helpful. In addition to buying some bits I needed, I probably spent a good hour just chatting about all manner of things.”

Take a peek inside the shop with this gallery of photos.

1 . Treasure trove shop in Milton Keynes The shop is crammed to the rafters with exciting things Photo: Al's Photo Sales

2 . Treasure trove shop in Milton Keynes Model planes hang from the ceiling Photo: Al's Photo Sales

3 . Treasure trove shop in Milton Keynes There are model cars galore Photo: Al's Photo Sales