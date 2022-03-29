And here’s a sneak preview of MK Theatre preparing to host the acclaimed production.Last Friday, local businesses and organisations joined in the celebrations by waving Les Misérables flags across the city.

Having performed in 53 countries, sung in 22 languages, and now been seen by over 130 million people worldwide, it's a certainty that Les Misérables is one of the world's most popular musicals.Boublil and Schönberg's iconic Les Misérables arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 26 April for a four week run, until Saturday May 21.