Les Miz starts in Milton Keynes on April 26

In pictures: Theatre prepares for Les Misérables to arrive in Milton Keynes

Les Misérables is coming to MK Theatre in less than a month.

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:03 pm

And here’s a sneak preview of MK Theatre preparing to host the acclaimed production.Last Friday, local businesses and organisations joined in the celebrations by waving Les Misérables flags across the city.

Having performed in 53 countries, sung in 22 languages, and now been seen by over 130 million people worldwide, it’s a certainty that Les Misérables is one of the world’s most popular musicals.Boublil and Schönberg’s iconic Les Misérables arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday 26 April for a four week run, until Saturday May 21.For news and updates, follow @MKTheatre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For information and tickets, visit here.

1. MPMKnews-29-03-22-LesMiz2-Centupload

Theatre staff prepare to welcome the show

Photo: MK Theatre

2. MPMKnews-29-03-22-LesMiz3-Centupload

People have been flying the flag

Photo: Mk Theatre

3. MPMKnews-29-03-22-LesMiz4-Centupload

Flying the flag of welcome

Photo: MK Theatre

4. MPMKnews-29-03-22-LesMiz5-Centupload

MK Theatre is all prepared

Photo: Mk Theatre

