In pictures: They did it! City's food bank breaks world record with 10km line of cans in Milton Keynes park

MK Food Bank, together with the people of Milton Keynes, has today (Monday) smashed a world record or the longest ever line of food cans.

The city has not only won the Guinness World Record title, but the food bank has now amassed enough food to support hungry local families over the next few months of winter.

The MK Can world record attempt took place in Campbell Park from this morning and members of the public were invited to go along and join the fun.

Around 100 businesses, 20 schools, 30 churches and faith groups, 50 community organisations and 25 charities from MK were all involved and the target was to position 132,000 cans over a 10km line, snaking around the park.

Together people helped, stacked, counted and packed thousands of tins of food to form the line.

An additional 11,000 cans were funded by the general public to boost the food bank’s stocks.

A spokesperson said this afternoon: “MK CAN! We did it, we can officially confirm that we smashed the Guinness World Records™ title for the Longest Line of Food Cans, with thousands of food cans lined up around Campbell Park.

"We are now officially Guinness World Record title holders. Milton Keynes is truly amazing!”

