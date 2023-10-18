In pictures: Thousands flock to see Pete Waterman's record-breaking track at Milton Keynes model railway exhibition

The famous music man is an avid model train enthusiast

Famous record maker Pete Waterman become a record breaker at a model railway exhibition in Milton Keynes over the weekend.

The music producer, songwriter, DJ and television personality, is a model railway enthusiast and is famous for building his own layouts.

During the Great Electric Train Show, held on Saturday and Sunday at the Stadium MK’s Marshall Arena, Pete displayed his famous Making Tracks 1, Making Tracks 2 and also his latest Making Tracks 3 , a 50ft long ‘OO’ gauge scale model of the present day Milton Keynes Central railway station and approaches in minute detail.

And he broke a world record by joining the three together to formed the biggest ever portable ‘OO’ gauge layout.

The Great Electric Train Show attracts around 5,000 visitors each year from across the country – and internationally – to see 30 of the best model railway layouts, 50+ trade stands and more. This year was the tenth anniversary.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the spirit of the event.

