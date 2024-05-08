In pictures: Thousands of LEGO fans enjoy fun-filled Brick Festival in Milton Keynes

The Milton Keynes Brick Festival LEGO extravaganza attracted thousands of people to the city centre on Bank Holiday Monday.

It was declared to be a brick-tastic event for all ages, offering a world of creativity and fun for families, collectors and adult builders.

The day of brick-filled bliss included live build challenges and lightning-fast speed building competitions to creative mosaic making – all hosted by Lego master builders.

There were minifigure hunts throughout the displays, three dedicated brick building areas for people to unleash their creativity, a car building area with test ramps to prove speed, a LEGO gaming zone to explore epic new worlds and RC vehicles to challenge fans’ control.

There were dozens o trade stands selling loose bricks, brand new or rare and retired Lego sets, minifigures, accessories, artwork and a vast range of Lego themed items - the ultimate treasure trove for Lego enthusiasts.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the fun of the event with a gallery of pictures.

