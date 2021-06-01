In pictures: Thousands watch UK's strongest men battle it out at Milton Keynes Stadium

More than 12,000 people snapped up tickets to watch Channel 5 show UK's Strongest Man live at the Stadium MK over the bank holiday weekend.

Athletes from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales gathered to compete in 13 gruelling tests of strength with the goal of winning the title.

The hit TV show was filmed live at MK Stadium on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday and the event was billed as the 'ultimate family day out'.

Monday saw the grand finale, with the top eight competitors battling it out head to head over five gruelling events. The winner was declared Gavin Bilton, who took first place for the second year running.

Our photographer Jane Russell was there to snap the strongmen performing and reactions of people in the audience.

