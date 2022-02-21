In pictures: Topps Match Attax Swap Shop event kicks off in Milton Keynes

There was plenty of 'need, need, got' as an eagerly anticipated Match Attax Swap Shop kicked off in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

The event, held at Powerleague, at Walton High School, gave collectors the opportunity to swap official Premier League trading cards.

Numerous fans turned up to swap duplicate cards with other collectors, learn how to play the Match Attax game, enter competitions and be in with a chance of winning Match Attax prizes.

Match Attax features football's biggest stars from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Being a member of the Attax Club enables collectors to be closer than ever to their heroes with players like Ronaldo, Messi, Haaland, Mbappe, Neymar, Sancho and Sterling.

Players have to look out for base cards, regular player cards, all rounders and club heroes.

Special foil cards represent star players, rising stars, stat boosted man of the match, top scoring hat-trick cards and The Match Attax 100 Club.

The Match Attax brand that kids are so familiar with now first appeared in 1994 and are collected by 2.5 million children worldwide. Some elusive rare Match Attax Cards become highly collectable and can fetch huge sums of money.

Our photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the action.

1. The Match Attax Swap Shop gave fans the opportunity to swap official Premier League trading cards Photo Sales

