Christmas would not be Christmas without a school nativity play

In pictures: We take a look at some of the school nativity plays that entertained us over Christmas in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:18 GMT
As children go back to school this week, we take a look back at the nativity plays that kept them so busy at the end of the Christmas term.

The festive season would not be the same without a nativity play, with shepherds wearing tea towels on their head and parents wondering how on earth to make a donkey costume.

Some schools put a different spin on the baby born in a manger tale, while others stick to the traditional story. But the results never fail to bring a smile to faces in the audience – and sometimes a sentimental tear to the eye.

Flick through our photo gallery to see some nativity photos from primary schools in Milton Keynes.

This was a splendid effort from children in Years 1 and 2 at Langland Community School on Netherfield

This was a splendid effort from children in Years 1 and 2 at Langland Community School on Netherfield Photo: Other third party

Children from Summerfield School on Bradwell Common put on a wonderful show

Children from Summerfield School on Bradwell Common put on a wonderful show Photo: Summerfield school

The young nativity cast from Cold Harbour Primary School in Bletchley looked amazing

The young nativity cast from Cold Harbour Primary School in Bletchley looked amazing Photo: Cold Harbour Primary School

'Snuggle Up Stable' was the title of this sweet nativity play from children at Wavendon Gate School

'Snuggle Up Stable' was the title of this sweet nativity play from children at Wavendon Gate School Photo: Wavendon Gate school

