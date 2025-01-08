The festive season would not be the same without a nativity play, with shepherds wearing tea towels on their head and parents wondering how on earth to make a donkey costume.

Some schools put a different spin on the baby born in a manger tale, while others stick to the traditional story. But the results never fail to bring a smile to faces in the audience – and sometimes a sentimental tear to the eye.

Flick through our photo gallery to see some nativity photos from primary schools in Milton Keynes.

1 . Nativity play scenes from schools in Milton Keynes This was a splendid effort from children in Years 1 and 2 at Langland Community School on Netherfield Photo: Other third party Photo Sales

2 . Nativity scenes from schools in Milton Keynes Children from Summerfield School on Bradwell Common put on a wonderful show Photo: Summerfield school Photo Sales

3 . Nativity play scenes from schools in Milton Keynes The young nativity cast from Cold Harbour Primary School in Bletchley looked amazing Photo: Cold Harbour Primary School Photo Sales

4 . Nativity play scenes from schools in Milton Keynes 'Snuggle Up Stable' was the title of this sweet nativity play from children at Wavendon Gate School Photo: Wavendon Gate school Photo Sales