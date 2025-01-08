The festive season would not be the same without a nativity play, with shepherds wearing tea towels on their head and parents wondering how on earth to make a donkey costume.
Some schools put a different spin on the baby born in a manger tale, while others stick to the traditional story. But the results never fail to bring a smile to faces in the audience – and sometimes a sentimental tear to the eye.
Flick through our photo gallery to see some nativity photos from primary schools in Milton Keynes.
1. Nativity play scenes from schools in Milton Keynes
This was a splendid effort from children in Years 1 and 2 at Langland Community School on Netherfield Photo: Other third party
Children from Summerfield School on Bradwell Common put on a wonderful show Photo: Summerfield school
The young nativity cast from Cold Harbour Primary School in Bletchley looked amazing Photo: Cold Harbour Primary School
'Snuggle Up Stable' was the title of this sweet nativity play from children at Wavendon Gate School Photo: Wavendon Gate school