Incident causes delays on Milton Keynes road today

Emergency services closed part of the A5 in Milton Keynes today as they dealt with an incident believed to involve the welfare of a person.

The road was closed between Redmoor Roundabout and Caldecotte and there was a significant backlog of traffic.

Drivers were urged to find an alternative route.

The road was closed

The road re-opened this afternoon.

Meanwhile police is appealing for witnesses following a separate incident, a road traffic collision on the V8 Marlborough Street.

The collision happened at around 4.50pm on Friday.

A white Mercedes was travelling northbound along the dual carriageway, towards H5 Portway in the left hand lane. It pulled out into the right hand lane and collided with two vehicles causing a black Audi to roll onto the southbound carriageway.

No one was injured as a result of the collision.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones of the Joint Roads Policing Unit based in Milton Keynes, said: “We would like to speak with anyone who has information which could assist with us as we investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“If you have dash-cam and were in or around the area at the time, please take a look and share anything significant with police.