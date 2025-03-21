The number of hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancy in Milton Keynes increased last year, according to new figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data shows there were 65 admissions for ectopic pregnancies, among women aged 15 to 44 in Milton Keynes in the year to March 2024.

This is an increase of 15 on the previous year, when 50 were recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rate of hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancies in the city was 106 per 100,000 women in that age bracket.

The number of hospital admissions for ectopic pregnancies in Milton Keynes increased last year, according to new figures

Nationally, there were 10,831 ectopic pregnancy hospital admissions in the year to March 2024 - a nine per cent increase on the previous year and the highest figure since records began.

The NHS describes an ectopic pregnancy as when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, usually in a fallopian tube.

If an egg gets stuck in fallopian tubes, it will not develop into a baby and it is not possible to save the pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, which campaigns for support and awareness around ectopic pregnancies, said that awareness among the public and healthcare professionals was key.

"Knowing the symptoms and how to get help means that women and pregnant people can seek the care that they need quickly and for healthcare professionals to take time-critical steps to reduce harm and deaths," they said.

"Timely and reliable information and support to aid fast decision-making is not only life-saving but also provides a sense of control over the situation, aiding a woman’s recovery process."

An NHS spokesperson said: "Our Early Pregnancy Assessment Units are there to support women experiencing complications or concerns during early pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These units across the country, led by specialist nurses, offer ultrasound scanning, clinical assessment and other early tests, including for those who may have experienced previous ectopic pregnancies.

"In many cases it's not clear why a woman has an ectopic pregnancy, but if you are experiencing vaginal bleeding, pelvic and low tummy pain low down on one side or any other concerning symptoms, it’s vital that you get in touch with a GP, midwife or an early pregnancy unit as soon as possible.

"While light bleeding can be common during the first three months of pregnancy, those concerned about bleeding and pain, should seek professional advice."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.