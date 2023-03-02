Increase in numbers of asylum seekers claiming financial support in Milton Keynes

More asylum seekers were receiving support in Milton Keynes while their claim was processed than last year.

Figures from the Home Office shows 77 people were claiming asylum assistance in Milton Keynes as of December – up from 21 a year before.

Of these people, 22 were receiving Section 95 support.

The number of asylum seekers in Milton Keynes has increased

While awaiting a decision asylum seekers are unable to work but can be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation through what’s known as 'Section 95' support.

Claimants may also be eligible for Section 98 – which is given to those who appear destitute and are waiting to see if they are eligible for Section 95 – or Section 4, for after a claim is rejected.

The figures come as the number of people waiting for an asylum decision hits its highest ever level.

The figures also reflect the UK's backlog in asylum applications which has now topped 160,900.

This was up 60% from 100,600 for the same period in 2021, and the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

The Refugee Council charity called the backlog "alarming", adding people fleeing persecution are being left "in limbo" while awaiting a decision.

"We need an asylum system that isn’t just about control, but is also about compassion and competence," its chief executive, Enver Solomon, said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to clear the 92,600 initial asylum claims in the system at the end of June 2022 by the end of 2023.

However senior researcher Dr Peter Walsh said processing the applications has been “particularly slow in the UK”.

The number of asylum seekers claiming Section 98 support – and therefore judged to be at risk of destitution – doubled from 24,200 to 49,500 last year. Figures show 55 people in Milton Keynes are now receiving Section 98 support .

A Home Office spokesman said: “Our priority is to stop the boats and ensure that people who come here illegally are detained and swiftly removed.