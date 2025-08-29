Increase in successful school place appeals across Milton Keynes

New figures from the Department for Education have shown that more Milton Keynes parents successfully challenged their child’s school place last year.

In total, 360 admission appeals were lodged in relation to school entry in the city over the last 12-month period.

Of these 304 were heard and 69 were successful, accounting for 23 per cent.

This is a rise on the previous year when 231 appeals were heard, and 27 were successful, accounting for 12 per cent.

Milton Keynes was also above the national average for successful appeals - with the success rate across the country at 19 per cent, after 7,498 out of 38,639 appeals heard in the 12-month period were approved.

In Milton Keynes 31 of the successful appeals were related to primary school places, with 38 of the appeals in relation to secondary school places.

Nationally, 1,595 primary appeals were approved, a rate of 18 per cent, while 5,903 secondary appeals were approved at a rate of 20 per cent.

There was a significant difference in successful appeal rates across the country, with Sunderland seeing a high rate of successful appeals at 86 per cent (53 out of 62 appeals) and Solihull in the West Midlands seeing a low rate of successful appeals at two per cent (out of 266 heard).

General secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders Pepe Di’Iasio said schools did not want to turn children away but added: "The reality is that some schools are oversubscribed and have to prioritise places.

"This is done according to agreed criteria which are carefully considered and applied, and independent appeal hearings are also taken very seriously.

"The solution is that we have to reduce these pressure points by ensuring that all families have access to good school places in their local area."

A Department for Education spokesperson said in response: "This Government is determined to drive high and rising standards for every child through our Plan for Change.

"We understand this situation can be concerning for parents, however the rate of children getting a place at one of their preferred primary schools is the second highest on record, and the highest since 2016 for those going into secondary school.

"Councils are legally responsible for ensuring there are enough school places for their local communities and should work in collaboration with academy trusts and other local partners to balance the supply and demand of school places, in line with changing demographics."

