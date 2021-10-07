Incredible display of art by adults with learning difficulties goes on show at Milton Keynes gallery

Talented members of a day service for adults with learning difficulties have produced a gallery of art to be proud of.

The group, called Phoenix Rising:MK, operates from York House in Stony Stratford and Camphill Communities in Willen.

It provides a range of creative and community-based activities for adults with disabilities and support needs. These include art, crafts, photography and performing arts.

The Pheonix Rising:MK exhibition at MK Museum

This month the results of members' hard work go on show in a special exhibition at the New Gallery at Milton Keynes Museum in Wolverton.

Called Uprising Three: From Lockdown to Freedom, the display includes paintings, photographs, mosaics and even fashion designs from the group's recent fashion show held at the Chrysalis Theatre.

"All the work on show has been produced by these amazingly creative people," said Pheonix Rising:MK director Adrian Pinckard.

There is so much talent that the group has recently launched its own online TV station called HI VIZ TV as a

This painting is called Freedom

a showcase platform that anyone in the area with support needs can to contribute to.

You can view the exhibition at the museum between October 6 and October 31. The opening times are Wednesday to Sunday, 10:30am to 4:30pm.

Phoenix Rising:MK is a Community Interest Company (CIC) and therefore all profits go back into helping them to support people with disabilities.

You can make a donation to help them by visiting their Local Giving webpage here . And you can follow them on Facebook here.

The fashion designs are stunning