Incredible display of lightning captured during thunderstorm that kept people awake all over Milton Keynes
Last night’s thunderstorm turned into a display of electric lightning all over MK.
By Sally Murrer
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:05 pm
People were kept awake bot only by the rumbles of thunder but by the flashes of lightning as the storm gathered momentum.
Georgina Perry captured this photo of the skies over Wolverton’s tennis and cricket club.
"I didn’t have time to grab my camera but took this on my iPhone. It was quite the show!” she said.A yellow weather warning had been issued for Milton Keynes and the rest of Buckinghamshire yesterday (Sunday).