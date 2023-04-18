Incredible dog saves owner's life after she stopped breathing during seizure at home in Milton Keynes

A Labrador dog who is still in training has brought his owner back from the brink of death.

Moose, who is just nine months old, was bought by 22-year-old Leeanne Reed as a puppy to help her with her disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She trained him herself, using swabs of her saliva, to detect when she was about to have a major seizure and spring into action to save her.

Moose the Labrador saved Leeanne's life

Leeanne, who has a complex neurological disorder, suffers dozens of mini seizures each day but most only last a few seconds.

“This time it was a big one. It lasted about two or three minutes and I wasn’t breathing for all that time,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When I came round I was blue through lack of oxygen. And all I could see was Moose’s big doofy face on top of mine. He was licking my nose, my mouth and even the inside of my mouth – which is exactly what he’s trained to do to get me breathing.

"He saved my life – there is no doubt.”

Fox red Moose and Leeanne have an incredible bond and he provides invaluable help for her around her Glebe Farm home.

"He can bring me my medication, my phone or a bottle of water. He can close doors and even turn lights off – he’s just like a human helper,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moose can detect when his owner’s heartbeat is too high and he can even tell when she is about to have a panic attack and needs calming down.

Sadly the loveable Lab was attacked by another dog when the pair were out and is now nervous when outside the home.

"I can’t use him when we’re out because he’s too reactive. He’s never aggressive but he barks at other, which is something assistance dogs shouldn’t do,” said Leeanne.

This week she is awaiting the arrival of a second dog, a poodle cross called Mabel, to use in outside situations and she plans to train her up in the same way as Moose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I will still keep Moose, of course. I would never part with him,” she said.