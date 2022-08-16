Incredible drone video from the skies shows how much damage heatwave caused to popular park in Milton Keynes

The video comes from The Parks Trust, whose experts care for more than 6,000 acres of parkland and green space in the city.

It shows all 114 acres of the normally lush, green landscape of Campbell Park looking brown and even burned by the sun in places.

But The Parks Trust has assured people that the grass WILL eventually grow back to its former glory after enough rainfall.

The drone footage was taken last week over Campbell Park in MK

Rob Riekie, the Trust’s landscape and operations director said: “The impact of the dry weather is very clear in this recent drone footage of Campbell Park.

"Whether you’re a park user wondering where the lush green grass has gone, or a resident concerned about your own lawn, I can reassure you that it will grow back in time.”