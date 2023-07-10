Incredible Milton Keynes gran with no legs or hands will jump out of aeroplane to raise cash for charity

A grandmother who is a quadruple amputee is planning to do a sky dive out of an aeroplane for charity.

Kim Smith, 61, lost both hands and both legs to sepsis five years ago but is determined his disability will not stop her living life to the full.

“I’ve decided not many quadruple amputees would jump out of a plane,” she said. “I want to do it to raise funds for two incredible charities, Ride2Give and Sepsis Reseach FEAT as both have helped me.

Kim's legs and hands had to be amputated after sepsis

"I feel as a sepsis survivor I have to do absolutely everything I can to help raise awareness and funds.”

Kim, who lives on Walnut Tree, has launched a fundraising page with the aim of raising £2,500 for the charities. You can view the page here.

Her story started in 2018 when she was on holiday in Alicante with husband Steve and began feeling unwell with what she believed was a kidney infection. She was prescribed antibiotics by a local doctor but they were out of stock.

“I had cold hands and feet, severe breathlessness, and was shivering. I had a temperature but was so cold I knew I was very ill... I felt like I was dying,” she said.

Quadruple amputee Kim Smith is determined to live life to the full

In fact, Kim’s body was going into septic shock.

She was admitted to a Spanish hospital, where she was put into an induced coma and on life support. She was eventually flown by air ambulance back to the UK, to Milton Keynes hospital.

But sadly her hands and legs had turned black and doctors said her only hope of survival was to have them amputated.

Today, former wedding planner and hairdresser Kim lives as independently as possible, getting about in an electric wheelchair and driving her own car.

She’s even on the waiting list for a remarkable double hand transplant to enable her to do more for herself.

Only the eighth such operation to be carried out in the UK, two hands from a deceased donor will be attached to Kim’s wrists and surgeons will meticulously join together every nerve and tendon.

"They’ll work just like any other hands. I’ll be able to hold things and bend my fingers just like anyone else,” she said.

The call that a donor has been found could come any day. But meanwhile Kim is busy planning her skydive.

“I’ve thrown myself into helping others and fundraising for these two incredible charities,” she said.

“Ride2Give bikers are about putting smiles on peoples faces and they put a huge smile on my face recently when they brought a top of the range GoPro.”

Kim is also full of praise for Sepsis Research.

"It’s so important we have research into sepsis, because every day in the UK 120 people die from it,” she said. "If you get an infection and don’t know the symptoms, you can die extremely fast so watch out for these symptoms and go immediately to A&E. Only IV antibiotics and fluids will work.”