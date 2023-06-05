Incredible world record attempt involving 130,000 cans of food to take place in Milton Keynes park

An ambitious world record attempt to form a mammoth 10km line of tinned food is to take place in a city park.

MK Can is organised by MK Food Bank, which will afterwards use the food to feed the growing number of people who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

The once in a lifetime event is due to take place on World Food Day, Monday October 16, in Campbell Park.

Campbell Park will house a 10km line of canned food in the world record attempt

It will be officially launched next month, when the food bank will appeal for 400 businesses, schools, churches, parish councils and community groups to each adopt a section of the line and collect the cans.

A spokesman for MK Food Bank said: “We’re very excited to announce the launch of ‘MK Can’ - MK Food Bank’s attempt to smash the current Guinness World Record for the longest line of cans of food.

“We are mobilising the whole of Milton Keynes to help achieve this on World Food Day, Monday 16th October, and are aiming for an ambitious 10km line (about 130,000 cans) around Campbell Park.”

Any group or organisation that wants to attend the launch and take park should register here.

MK Food Bank supports more than 5,000 families a year. People call or are referred for a variety of reasons, including family crises, loss of employment or benefits and debt problems.

Sometimes people coming out of hospital or prison need immediate practical support, as do those placed in emergency accommodation. Whatever circumstances leave families struggling, The Food Bank can provide short term, crisis food support.

Based at Kiln Farm, it distributes food from 10 serving centres across MK.

Currently there is high demand for tinned meat, pasta sauce, rice pudding/custard, tinned fruit, jam, peanut butter or chocolate spread, squash/juice and tea and coffee.

Details of how you can help are here.

People in need can contact the food bank and, after discussing their situation in confidence with the team, they will be given a voucher number to be redeemed at one of the serving centres for a parcel of food.