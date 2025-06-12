India plane crash: Thames Valley Police issue statement for concerned family and friends
It's reported that at least 200 people were killed after the London-bound Air India Boeing 787 crashed into a medical college shortly after take-off.
The statement is as follows:
If you need help from the British government, or have concerns for friends or family, call:
+91 (11) 2419 2100 (in India)
+44 (0) 20 7008 5000 (in the UK)
The Government of Gujarat State have established an Emergency Centre that can be contacted on: +91 (0) 79 23251900 / +91 (0) 9078405304.
Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number.
Families in India seeking more information can call 1800 5691 444.
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.