India plane crash: Thames Valley Police issue statement for concerned family and friends

Thames Valley Police have issued a statement for concerned friends for family following the plane crash in Ahmedabad, earlier today.

It's reported that at least 200 people were killed after the London-bound Air India Boeing 787 crashed into a medical college shortly after take-off.

The statement is as follows:

If you need help from the British government, or have concerns for friends or family, call:

The Air India flight was due to land at Gatwick Airport this evening: Image/Getty

+91 (11) 2419 2100 (in India)

+44 (0) 20 7008 5000 (in the UK)

The Government of Gujarat State have established an Emergency Centre that can be contacted on: +91 (0) 79 23251900 / +91 (0) 9078405304.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number.

Families in India seeking more information can call 1800 5691 444.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.