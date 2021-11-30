Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes named one of the best in England

Maaya Indian Kitchen and Bar represented Milton Keynes at the 11th English Curry Awards 2021 yesterday - and scooped the ‘Finalist’ Award.

It was one of just nine restaurants were shortlisted in the south east category.

The team behind Maaya, which is based in The Hub at Central Milton Keynes, attended the lavish black-tie ceremony at The Battersea Park Evolution.

The Maaya team

This event was covered Internationally, broadcasting to more than 310 million households, in more than 100 countries in the world.

Although Maaya was pipped to the post on this occasion, the team is delighted that the restaurant is considered among the best in the country.

Mo Abdul, joint-owner and general manager at Maaya said: “We are so grateful to everyone for their support, we need this right now as the hospitality industry goes from one struggle to the next. It is hard for us and our neighbours so public supports have never been more needed and appreciated. Thank you.”