Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes reaches finals in English Curry Awards

An Indian restaurant in Central Milton Keynes has been named a finalist in the English Curry Awards 2021.

Independent restaurant, Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar, which is in The Hub, received nominations for both the ‘Best Indian Restaurant’ and ‘Best Indian Chef’ categories.

The awards celebrate Asian talent across the UK’s Curry Industry, highlighting the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognising the achievements of those who work their hardest to perfect every meal.

Some of the Maaya team

Maaya owner, Mo Abdul, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been recognised in the 2021 Curry Awards. The nominations are a testament to the food, culture, teamwork and experience here at Maaya, and our presence at the awards ceremony will certainly a welcome boost after what’s been a difficult period of time for the leisure industry.”

Maaya will now be judged on its innovative business and take into consideration community engagement, charity support and creativity – like the Starship Robot delivery partnership.

Mo said: “We can’t thank our wonderful customers and community enough for their continued support, and we hope that we’re able to bring home first place in both categories next month”.

Maaya will find out if they will be crowned winners at a ceremony in Birmingham next month.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2021 said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards. The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.

“Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings. We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.”