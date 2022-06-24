Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes will help pay the cost of your petrol

A spokesman for the eatery, based at The Hub, said: “We know life is getting pretty expensive right now so we’ve come up with an idea to help - the Maaya Fuel Card.“We’ll cover the cost of your petrol/diesel by taking 20% off your food bill when you come and collect a takeaway.“Simply screenshot the Maaya Fuel Card image on your phone and show it on collection and we’ll take 20% off your bill - any day of the week.”