Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes will help pay the cost of your petrol

Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar has come up with a novel way to help its customers cope during the cost of living crisis – by offering to pay for their fuel.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:49 am

A spokesman for the eatery, based at The Hub, said: “We know life is getting pretty expensive right now so we’ve come up with an idea to help - the Maaya Fuel Card.“We’ll cover the cost of your petrol/diesel by taking 20% off your food bill when you come and collect a takeaway.“Simply screenshot the Maaya Fuel Card image on your phone and show it on collection and we’ll take 20% off your bill - any day of the week.”

The restaurant says savings to be made equate to:

£20 takeaway = £4£40 takeaway = £8£60 takeaway = £12Staff explain all customers need to do is simply call or place an order online, get in the car, collect their takeaway and save money at the till.

Fill up with the Maaya fuel card and save money at the pump

Milton Keynes